Schmuck. opens in New York City

29 January, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy have opened their new bar 'schmuck.' on 97 First Avenue at the corner of 6th Street in New York’s East Village.

The new venue is split across two separate rooms with independent menus which combined offer 22 different drinks.

The bigger of the two rooms, dubbed the ‘main living room’, is an all-seated experience while the smaller room known as the ‘kitchen’ has its own separate entrance.

Drinks highlights from the bigger living room space include Fika (pictured) with Bacardi 8 and Mr Black while Blanka uses Four Walls whiskey, fennel, mustard vinaigrette and pecan.

The smaller ‘kitchen’ room offers drinks focused on straight forward, strong flavors such as Le Banané and Caramelized Apple and schmuck. will also have a significant food offering.

Aljaff and Larrouy collaborated with Arash Ghassemi and his partner Pauline Deckert, to co-design the space with vintage furniture sourced from around Europe.

“The beauty of the schmuck brand is that it's ever evolving and truly cannot be contained to one thought, idea, drink, or mood, but the constant is mine and Juliette’s lives and where we are at a certain point of time,” said Aljaff.

“We’ve been so welcomed by our New York hospitality family, who have been a great help to us, as well as the locals whose excitement for this project has given us those small energy boosts needed to keep pushing on. We look forward to opening our doors and serving the East Village in our signature schmuck style.”

The bar is open Tuesday to Sunday from 6pm to 2am with both walk-ins and reservations welcomed.

