Dram bar introduces new menu

London’s Soho-based cocktail bar Dram has launched its new menu, focusing on exploring the duality of ingredients in the venue’s multi-faceted space.

The concept, created by Chris Tanner, Jack Wallis, and Simo Simpson, highlights flavour versatility by offering light highball iterations from Dram’s tapped cocktail bar to their counterparts in the basement bar.

With seasonal ingredients at its core, the menu includes 20 cocktails that evolve with the seasons by using local suppliers and produce.

The ground floor bar and terrace, opening from noon, will offer nine tapped cocktails such as the Mint, made using Don Julio Blanco tequila and St. Germain, and the Lychee and Tarragon, made with Kay Sake.

Dram’s basement bar, opening from 6pm will offer technique-driven interpretations of the on-tap cocktails.

Developed by the Dram team in its on-site lab, the offering uses techniques such as fermentation, clarification and fat-washing with highlights including the downstairs version of Mint, blending Ocho Tequila with a milk punch.

Additionally, the downstairs menu includes the “dirty martini” serve Clay, using Renais Gin which uses clay as a botanical. The martini is rested on a bed of clay for a week before being served ice cold as a house martini.