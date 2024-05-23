Sastrería Martinez introduces new menu

The menu includes 18 signature serves based on aperitivo and refreshing styles, along with familiar classics created by bar owner Diego Macedo and his team.

Sastrería Martinez aims to highlight Peruvian ingredients on the menu, hand selecting over 30 different types of native fruits and herbs from around the country for its cocktails, as well as using its laboratory to develop new distillates, tinctures and cordials.

Highlights on the new menu include the Ledesma made with Pisco Barsol, Pedro Ximenez, mistela, Amazonian burgundy grape and lacto-fermented grape and for a spirit forward cocktail, the Bootlegger which, alongside Peruvian Gin Intira, is made with a cordial of orange and yacon, a root from Peru that is similar to cassava but sweeter in flavour.