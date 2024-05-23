Ledesma cocktail

Sastrería Martinez introduces new menu

23 May, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Peruvian bar Sastrería Martinez is launching its new menu this month titled Collection 24/25.

The menu includes 18 signature serves based on aperitivo and refreshing styles, along with familiar classics created by bar owner Diego Macedo and his team.

Sastrería Martinez aims to highlight Peruvian ingredients on the menu, hand selecting over 30 different types of native fruits and herbs from around the country for its cocktails, as well as using its laboratory to develop new distillates, tinctures and cordials. 

Highlights on the new menu include the Ledesma made with Pisco Barsol, Pedro Ximenez, mistela, Amazonian burgundy grape and lacto-fermented grape and for a spirit forward cocktail, the Bootlegger which, alongside Peruvian Gin Intira, is made with a cordial of orange and yacon, a root from Peru that is similar to cassava but sweeter in flavour. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, bar, over, different, martinez, peruvian, menu, types, new menu, sastrería, selecting, sastrería martinez, hand selecting, peruvian ingredients, menu hand, menu hand selecting, owner diego macedo, team sastrería martinez, sastrería martinez aims, highlight peruvian ingredients




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter