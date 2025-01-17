The American Bar at The Savoy introduces new menu

The American Bar at The Savoy has introduced its new menu, Liquid Moments, drawing on the hotel’s history.

The ingredients for the 17 new cocktails are inspired by Savoy stories, such as Marlene Dietrich’s fondness for roses and head doorman Tony Cortegaca’s homeland.

Bar manager, Andrea Di Chiara, said: “Our new menu not only celebrates The Savoy’s most legendary moments, but also the individual memories created when guests walk through our doors. Each cocktail reflects a chapter of the hotel’s legacy, inviting guests to celebrate 135 years of glamour and innovation, as well as their own experiences at the American Bar.”

Curated by Di Chiara and head bartender, Angelo Sparvoli, the new menu includes serves such as A Touch of Pink, telling the story of actress and singer songwriter, Marlene Dietrich who would request exactly 12 pink roses to be waiting in her room. The cocktail combines Portobello Road gin, Muyu Jasmine Verte and lemon, scattered with pink rose petals.

Another highlight includes the Since 1986, telling the story of head doorman Tony Cortegaca, who has been welcoming guests for almost 40 years. The serve is a tribute, incorporating white port as a nod to his home country of Portugal, alongside Bacardi Carta Blanca rum, apricot, lime and London Essence roasted pineapple soda.

The new menu is available alongside a collection of vintage cocktails.