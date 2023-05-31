The Savoy American Bar team

The Savoy's American Bar launches new menu

31 May, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

The Savoy’s American Bar has announced a brand-new cocktail menu created by head bartender, Chelsie Bailey and her team. 

The Savoy: American Bar Journal pays homage to the bar’s traditional process of bartending, a method which has been a signature of the bar since its inception, taking note of events in and outside the bar and translating those into the drinks.

Bailey said: “Andrea and I are very proud to be launching our first menu for the American Bar. Our aim was to create a menu that was easy to navigate and that focused on the ingredients. While the inspiration for each cocktail is based on an individual story, we wanted guests to choose their beverage based on their favourite flavours and then discover the tale behind them.” 

As a nod to The Savoy Cocktail Book, the menu is set out simply, with an index detailing the inspiration behind each cocktail. 

Using techniques to create contemporary interpretations of classic cocktails, the menu also commemorates moments in time, celebrating the past, present and future of bartending at The Savoy. 

Cocktails from the past have been updated with current methods, styles and to suit a modern palate. The New York Cherub is based on the classic ‘Angel Wings’ cocktail, as Bailey’s version is a balanced combination of Rabbit Hole Rye Whiskey, Bowmore 15-Year-Old Whisky, Raspberry, Discarded Vermouth, Maraschino Liqueur and Spiced Violette Bitters. 

The menu also celebrates momentous moments of today, such as the Homecoming, a blend of Lion’s Botanical, Dry Vermouth, St. Germain Elderflower and Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé to celebrate the historic Euro 2022 victory for The Lionesses, showing support for them in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. 

For this menu, The American Bar team has worked with ecoSPIRITS, a low waste, low carbon technology that uses a closed loop system to eliminate more than 90% of the carbon emissions footprint associated with cocktails. EcoSPIRITS drinks can be found with a green tree next to them on the menu. 

