The American Bar at The Savoy set to reopen

The American Bar at The Savoy in London will reopen for business on October 4.

The world-famous venue, which secured top spot in the World’s 50 Best Bars in 2017, was forced to close during the pandemic.

It is now gearing up to welcome guests once more, while new head bartender Shannon Tebay is preparing for her first shift at the helm.

Tebay, formerly of New York’s Death & Co., joined The Savoy in August, becoming the first female head bartender at the American Bar in more than a century.

She has been busy working with her team on a new menu, which will debut on Monday, October 4.

The American Bar first opened in 1893 and it is the oldest surviving cocktail bar in Britain.

Tebay, who is originally from New Mexico, said: “Becoming head bartender at the American Bar is not just the professional opportunity of a lifetime, it’s also an opportunity to continue building the bar’s legacy as a beacon of innovation and quality – in both the way we create our drinks and in how we deliver our service.

“I hope to honour the historical significance of the American Bar and modernize bartending culture within the community at large, championing under-represented perspectives and re-evaluating best practices in order to maximise sustainability.”