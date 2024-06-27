equal parts

Equal Parts introduces new menu

27 June, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Owned by Michael Sager, Equal Parts the Hackney, London-based bar has launched a new menu to shine light on the diversity of grapes-based liquors and wines from various regions including Porto, Cognac and Austria.

Sager, who is also the founder of Sager + Wilde and Bruno, has collaborated with Equal Parts’ bar manager, Jamaïque Ardilouze, to develop the menu. 

The menu is divided into two sections with six seasonal signature cocktails that are delicate on flavour while the other section of six classic cocktails offers more full body flavours. 

Cocktails include the Frangelicone, made with a blend of white chocolate mezcal, Frangelico, sweet port, and umeshu, the Troussaupinet, a fusion of Rosé wine, cognac, Pineau des Charentes, and apricot, and the Adonis, featuring Fino sherry, sweet vermouth, and a hint of orange bitters.

