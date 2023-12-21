Galaxy Bar Dubai introduces new menu

Dubai’s Galaxy Bar has unveiled a new menu alongside the launch of a mobile app and new interiors.

Led by founder and restaurateur Natasha Sideris, Galaxy Bar showcases Greek heritage inspired by the night skies above Athens.

The new menu called ‘Eyes on the Stars’ is inspired by constellations, introducing twelve cocktails such as Andromeda, a highball basil smash infused with butterfly pea tea.

The Galaxy Bar team has kept a series of classic favourites like the Cosmo Club, which has received a makeover, and the Scorpious has received a spicier rendition.

Using the mobile app, guests can immerse themselves in a 3D experience by aiming their cameras at the ceiling. This then lights up the phone screen, connecting various constellations with mythological tales, presenting six pairs of cocktails. The app also provides access to exclusive events and simplifies the reservation process.

The interior changes include relocating the DJ booth and adding various finishes to the decor.