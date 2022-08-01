Cava D.O. re-elects Javier Pagés as president

Javier Pagés was unanimously re-elected as president of the D.O. Cava Regulatory Council, as the 12 council members met at the D.O’s headquarters in Vilafranca del Penedès.

The members gave their unanimous endorsement to continue with Cava’s ambitious Strategic Plan, committed to raising the prestige of the product by investing in the sector’s entire value chain.

Javier Pagés said: "Unity is fundamental at such decisive times for the future of the sector. With it, the sector can achieve all the challenges we have set for ourselves and be a leading global designation of origin for some of the world`s highest quality sparkling wines."

Pagés pledged to develop the new segmentation, with Adrià Rabadà (CEVIPE) elected as vice-president of the Cava D.O.

Pagés is also conscious of the roadmap set out in the new Strategic Plan, where sustainability and conserving the environment, traceability and quality certification, communication and brand protection, as well as active collaboration and transparency, take on special relevance.