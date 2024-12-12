Suntory promotes EVP Nobuhiro Torii to president

The company will transition into a ‘top-two’ management structure, with the current president and chief executive Takeshi (Tak) Niinami remaining as chairman and chief executive.
Niinami said: “I look forward to working closely with Nobu to pursue our shared ambition of becoming the first Japanese company to emerge as a global leader in consumer goods, taking Suntory Group to new heights.”
Under the new management structure, Torii will lead the entire Suntory Group worldwide, working closely with Niinami.