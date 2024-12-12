Suntory promotes EVP Nobuhiro Torii to president

Suntory Holdings has appointed Nobuhiro (Nobu) Torii, the company’s current executive vice president, as the new president, effective 25 March 2025.

The company will transition into a ‘top-two’ management structure, with the current president and chief executive Takeshi (Tak) Niinami remaining as chairman and chief executive.

Niinami said: “I look forward to working closely with Nobu to pursue our shared ambition of becoming the first Japanese company to emerge as a global leader in consumer goods, taking Suntory Group to new heights.”

Under the new management structure, Torii will lead the entire Suntory Group worldwide, working closely with Niinami.