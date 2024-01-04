Pernod Ricard agrees to sell Becherovka to Maspex

Pernod Ricard has signed an agreement to sell Czech herbal liqueur Becherovka to Poland’s Maspex Group for an undisclosed sum.

The closing of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions and is expected to occur before the end of June 2024.

Chief executive of Pernod Ricard Wyborowa and the Pernod Ricard Central and Eastern Europe management entity, said: “The sale of Becherovka is part of our active portfolio management and we will remain focused on our strong ambitions in Europe with a sharpened portfolio strategy.”

The agreement will also include ownership of the brand’s production facilities and visitor center in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic.

Chief executive of Maspex Group, Krzysztof Pawinski, said: “Becherovka is a heritage brand deeply rooted in local tradition with great growth potential. It is our 21st transaction overall and the second deal in the spirits segment – a category where we see vast opportunities.”

Created in 1807, the original recipe for Becherovka remains unchanged, combining approximately 20 herbs and spices. The brand range has recently seen expansion with the launch of low-abv flavoured Becherovka Lemond and Becherovka Unfiltered.