Compass Box launches English whisky in solidarity with GI bid

Compass Box has announced its support of the English Whisky Guild’s to secure geographical indication status for the region with the launch of an English whisky bottling.

Scot-Free will be limited to just 61 bottles available for free via ballot that launched on St Georges Day and closes on 30 April.

About the bottling, a company spokesperson said: “Right now, some English distilleries are being told they can’t use the term single malt. Why? Because the rule-makers say so. But whisky lovers know: great whisky doesn’t need permission.”

The 61 bottles represents the 61 distilleries making whisky in England at the time of launch.

In an announcement video, which also featured TV personality Tom Skinner, assistant whiskymaker Michael Stephenson further explained the motivations behind the project.

“The English whisky guild are applying for GI status, and some people aren’t really happy about that,” he said. “We wanted to stand in solidarity with them, we wanted to create something that supports our neighbours but also celebrates deliciousness.”

According to Compass Box, Scot-Free is the first ever English vatted malt whisky and uses whiskies from Copper Rivet Distillery, Cotswolds Distillery, East London Liquor Co., Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, The English Distillery, and White Peak Distillery.

The English Whisky Guild announced its GI proposal in February and was met with backlash from a number of whisky bodies including the Scotch Whisky Association.

The SWA argued that the proposed specifications of the GI could damage the reputation of UK single malt whisky.