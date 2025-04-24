The Cocktail Report 2025 launches

Drinks International has launched The Cocktail Report 2025, the third standalone edition of the annual cocktail roundup.

The report features the 2025 list of the bestselling classics at the world’s best bars alongside a review of the bestselling spirits categories in those bars and an analysis of how bartenders reimagine the classics.

The Cocktail report is available to read online today ahead of its print release.

As always, the report draws from a 100-strong poll of the world’s best bars (a sample of international venues chosen for their record in global and regional awards.

Supplement editor Eleanor Yates said: “As we’re now over ten years of asking the world’s best bars about their classic cocktails, the long term trends are more clear than ever, with the top nine classics remaining the same for another year running.

“While the top end of the list remained firm on the bestsellers, there were some shake ups further down. It was a great year for Martinis with both the Vodka and Pornstar making big leaps up the list in comparison to last year’s numbers. The Oaxaca Old Fashioned and Fitzgerald were new additions to the list this year, with some familiar favourites re-entering for 2025, while others dropped down the list.”