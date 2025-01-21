Brands Report 2025: World whiskies

While Japanese brands have further made their stamp in the top three, there’s plenty of diversity to be seen elsewhere

Nikka makes it three on the bounce, and nine in 10, at the top of our world whisky ranking. ­The stylish From the Barrel continues to be a bar favourite, while the blended Nikka Days range has provided bartenders with a more budget-friendly option for mixing. Its brands were house pour in 23% of bars and a top-three in 52%.

But while the Asahi-owned Nikka reigns supreme, it’s two Suntory brands that take the remaining medal positions and there’s almost nothing in it. ­The Yamazaki single malt was house pour in just 2% fewer bars than Nikka, and the made-for-mixing Toki was house serve in 2% fewer than that. Combined, the three brands make up almost two-thirds of the house pours for the category – when it comes to world whisky, Japan dominates, but outside of the Asahi and Suntory duopoly, no other whisky from the region makes our top 10.

Beyond Japan and in fourth place is Taiwan’s most celebrated offering. Since launching in 2008, the King Car Group-owned Kavalan has become known for its sherry cask finishes. It was the most popular world whisky in 7% of polled bars and a top-three serve in 17%.

With three whiskies, Canada ties with Japan for most representation on the list but given the two countries’ whisky history it’s not too surprising. Rye-based Lot 40 leads the trio of countrymates, most likely due to the widespread calls for rye in many classic cocktails.

And at the foot of the table is a debut for Denmark’s Stauning. The brand has been expanding the presence of its single malt and rye whiskies in the UK and US since 2021 and its industry-focused approach appears to be paying off.

How we did it

To collect the data we curate a 100-strong sample of bars from an even geographical split which have featured in recent editions of The Word’s 50 Best Bars (1-100) and Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards, plus regional awards such as North America and Asia’s 50 Best Bars and national awards such as the Class Bar Awards. To ensure the best global coverage, about 5% of the 100 were ‘editor’s picks’ – highly rated bars in regions less represented to assure a truly global data pool reflective of the current bar industry.

Of course, the panel rotates each year to not only ensure a fair and accurate set of results, but represent the current geography of the industry’s best bars year on year.

As part of the survey, we ask each bar owner or head bartender to revise their sales spreadsheets and rank the three bestselling products in each spirit, beer, wine and mixer category. A bestselling brand, even in the best bars in the world, earns its place on more than taste, so we also wanted to know the brands that are not necessarily doing huge volumes but are on trend. This is where the trending lists come in. Within these tables are the brands customers are increasingly asking for, perhaps because of word of mouth or even on bartenders’ recommendations. Often the brands that figure highly in the trending list move on to the bestselling list the following year, as curiosity and excitement transition to weight of sales.

