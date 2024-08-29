White Claw Vodka comes to the UK

29 August, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

RTD and hard seltzer brand, White Claw, has released its first vodka in the UK, launching nationwide next month.

Already rolled out in the US, the vodka will include four varieties, Premium (unflavoured), Black Cherry, Pineapple and Mango (30-40% abv), designed to be mixed with any of White Claw’s hard seltzer range.

White Claw is also the “world's first Triple Wave Filtered spirit”, the brand said, using the power of three 30-foot waves during the distilling process.

White Claw is also introducing The Super Claw, a new mixture which blends White Claw Vodka with White Claw Hard Seltzer.

All four White Claw Vodka flavours will be available in the UK from 20 September 2024 for an rrp of £21.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: vodka, four, US, UK, first, brand, RTD, distilling, hard, seltzer, hard seltzer, claw, foot, claw vodka, wave filtered, filtered spirit”, three 30, 30 foot waves, wave filtered spirit”, hard seltzer range, first triple wave, triple wave filtered




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter