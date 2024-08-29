White Claw Vodka comes to the UK

RTD and hard seltzer brand, White Claw, has released its first vodka in the UK, launching nationwide next month.

Already rolled out in the US, the vodka will include four varieties, Premium (unflavoured), Black Cherry, Pineapple and Mango (30-40% abv), designed to be mixed with any of White Claw’s hard seltzer range.

White Claw is also the “world's first Triple Wave Filtered spirit”, the brand said, using the power of three 30-foot waves during the distilling process.

White Claw is also introducing The Super Claw, a new mixture which blends White Claw Vodka with White Claw Hard Seltzer.

All four White Claw Vodka flavours will be available in the UK from 20 September 2024 for an rrp of £21.