UK RTD brand Moth (Mix of Total Happiness) is launching in the US this week.

The brand will be available in select Total Wine stores in Florida where Moth will introduce its range of ready-to-drink cocktails, Mojito, Margarita, Espresso Martini and Piña Colada.

To support Moth’s next stage of growth as the brand plans for further international expansion and NPD, it has appointed Andy Fennell, ex global chief marketing officer of Diageo as chairman of the company's board.