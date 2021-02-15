White Claw Mango enters UK market through Tesco

Hard seltzer brand White Claw has launched its Mango variety in the UK through supermarket chain Tesco.

White Claw Mango contains only sparkling water, triple distilled alcohol and natural mango flavouring and according to the brand it is best served cold, straight from the can and has no artificial sweeteners.

Since launching in the US in 2016 White Claw has become a huge international success and was introduced in the UK in summer 2020.

According to statistics shared by the brand the US hard seltzer market is valued at $4bn and White Claw has more than a 50% share of it while it also has a similar influence in the UK market, albeit off a much smaller base.

White Claw Mango is gluten-free and carries a 4.5% abv with just 95 calories per 330ml can. White Claw Mango is now available to buy from selected Tesco stores with an RRP of £2.50 per can.