Stoli Group USA files for bankruptcy

03 December, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Stoli Group has filed for bankruptcy in the US largely due to a two-month-long cyber attack that impacted operations in the States.

Stoli Group USA and its Kentucky Owl American Whiskey unit filed, voluntarily, for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on 27 November, as the legal process allows the business to continue operating normally, reorganise debts and become profitable while placing a pause on creditor payments.

According to court papers filed by the company with its bankruptcy claim, the group is “experiencing financial difficulties” and lists between USD$50m and USD$100m in liabilities.

Stoli Group chief executive Chris Caldwell said in a statement, reported by CNN, that Stoli’s global operations have been a “victim of a malicious cyber attack” that has forced the company to operate “entirely manually while the systems are rebuilt.”

Stoli vodka and Kentucky Owl bourbon will continue to be sold in the US while the company navigates the Chapter 11 process.

In 2022 the company changed its name from Stolichnaya to Stoli following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent boycotts against its namesake brand.

For several decades, under the ownership of exiled Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, Stoli has been produced and distributed from Latvia.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: US, company, usa, group, chief executive, USD, operations, process, stoli, kentucky, Stoli Group, CNN, bankruptcy, filed, owl, chapter 11, kentucky owl, group usa, stoli group usa, chief executive chris, “experiencing financial difficulties”, stoli group chief, group chief executive




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson on the future of non-alc spirits

In his inaugural column for Drinks International, Branson takes a wider look at the overall non-alcoholic spirits sector to identify which brands will thrive and which won’t survive.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter