Zamora Company USA adds Don Papa rum to portfolio

The Dallas-based firm will now import, market and distribute the full range of Don Papa rums in the US market.

Zamora Company USA was founded in 2018 as a joint venture between Spanish producer Zamora Company and importer Old Nassau. It has more than 30 employees at its Dallas office, and it signed an alignment deal with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits last year to distribute its wine and spirits portfolio in 41 US markets.

Don Papa is made on the Philippine island of Negros and owned by UK-based Bleeding Heart Rum Company, which has secured listings in 25 countries around the world.

Bleeding Heart Rum Company began importing it into the US in 2017, targeting select retailers in New York City and Boston. It has continued to focus on New York and Massachusetts, along with California, and the brand posted growth of 82% in the US last year.

Now the plan is to achieve grow sales across the country. Don Papa now sits in a portfolio alongside Licor 43, Martin Miller’s gin, Double Cross vodka, Yellow Rose whiskey, Lolea sangria, and Villa Massa limoncello, along with a number of Spanish wines from Ramon Bilbao and other major producers.

“Super-premium rum is a clear growth category in the U.S. and without question, Don Papa is probably the most exciting and original rum brand on the market,” says Bill Corbett, CEO of Zamora Company USA. “We’re honored that Don Papa has joined our portfolio, strengthening our expanding range of top-quality, ultra-premium spirits and wine, and we’re looking forward to working together with their team to build this dynamic brand throughout the U.S.”

Stephen Carroll, Don Papa’s founder, previously worked at Diageo and LVMH before creating Bleeding Heart Rum Company.

“We’re incredibly proud of the success of Don Papa, especially in European and Asian markets where we’ve seen exponential growth over the past several years,” he said. “Now with this new strategic relationship with Zamora Company USA and their key partnerships with Southern Glazer’s and other important distributors in the country, we’re excited to broaden our footprint in the US and introduce our distinguished rum to more people throughout the country.”

Don Papa Rum is produced with a molasses base from an old strain of sugar cane and then aged for a minimum of seven years in casks. The brand is named after Papa Isio, a leader of the Philippine Revolution during the 1890s.