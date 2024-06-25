Ki No Bi gin invests €25m into carbon-neutral distillery

25 June, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Pernod Ricard-owned Japanese gin Ki No Bi has announced an investment in a new carbon-neutral, increased-capacity distillery.

The new facility’s efficient boiler will be powered entirely by electricity using renewable energy sources such as wind, water, solar and geothermal energy. 

Antonio Sanchez Villareal, managing director, The Kyoto Distillery said: “This is a pivotal moment for all of us at The Kyoto Distillery and our beloved Ki No Bi gin as the brand prepares for future growth amid the strong demand for Japanese gin and Japanese craft spirits. The construction of a new state-of-the-art carbon-neutral distillery shows our firm commitment to both safety and sustainability, and we are very happy that as part of Pernod Ricard, we can make this strategic investment in our brand.” 

The €25m distillery, which is set to open in the autumn of 2025, will also increase Ki No Bi’s gin production capacity by at least five times.

