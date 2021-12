French spirits producer, Maison Ferrand, has built a new distillery at the Château de Bonbonnet to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Citadelle Gin brand.

Citadelle was created by Alexandre Gabriel in 1996, using the seasonally dormant Ferrand cognac stills to make gin, and the new facility in north west France has had 2,500 juniper trees planted on site.

Plans are also in place to build greenhouses to grow a lemon orchard, powered by energy generated from the distillery and in addition 2021 saw the launch of Citadelle Jardin d’Été, a testament to Gabriel’s wife Debbie, who farms the gardens at Château de Bonbonnet.