Cazcabel opens £37m distillery

18 December, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Tequila brand Cazcabel celebrated the opening of its new £37m distillery in San Francisco de Asis this week.

The new site, known as Hacienda Cazcabel, will employ more than 500 people with women making up 50% of the distillery workers, offering flexible working policies, training and development opportunities.

“The unveiling of Hacienda Cazcabel marks an incredible journey for us, the Vazquez family. We are the fourth generation of agave farmers and tequila producers, and every generation has been equally committed to growing agave,” said family member Uziel Vazquez.

To celebrate the opening Cazcabel hosted an event attended by over 300 people and the site will be open to the public from summer 2025 with an agave farming and tequila production tour, bar and restaurant.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, new, people, family, tequila, generation, site, agave, hacienda, cazcabel, growing agave, £37m distillery, hacienda cazcabel, member uziel, family member, member uziel vazquez, development opportunities “the, opportunities “the unveiling, hacienda cazcabel marks, family member uziel




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson on the future of non-alc spirits

In his inaugural column for Drinks International, Branson takes a wider look at the overall non-alcoholic spirits sector to identify which brands will thrive and which won’t survive.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter