Cazcabel opens £37m distillery

Tequila brand Cazcabel celebrated the opening of its new £37m distillery in San Francisco de Asis this week.

The new site, known as Hacienda Cazcabel, will employ more than 500 people with women making up 50% of the distillery workers, offering flexible working policies, training and development opportunities.

“The unveiling of Hacienda Cazcabel marks an incredible journey for us, the Vazquez family. We are the fourth generation of agave farmers and tequila producers, and every generation has been equally committed to growing agave,” said family member Uziel Vazquez.

To celebrate the opening Cazcabel hosted an event attended by over 300 people and the site will be open to the public from summer 2025 with an agave farming and tequila production tour, bar and restaurant.