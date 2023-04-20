Bushmills opens £37m distillery to double production

Proximo has officially opened its £37m distillery in Northern Ireland which is poised to double the production of Bushmills Irish Whiskey.

The Causeway Distillery, located on the same sight as the old distillery, is part of Proximo's £60m investment in Bushmills over the past five years and to celebrate the launch, Bushmills has added a 25 and 30 year-old expression to its portfolio.

The investment in the Causeway Distillery highlights Proximo’s commitment to accelerating the growth of the Bushmills portfolio, which saw depletions grow more than 10% in 2022, passing one million case sales for the first time.

Gordon Dron, managing director Proximo, said, “This is a proud day for Bushmills and a major milestone since its acquisition by Proximo in 2015.

“Consistent with global premiumisation, we are witnessing high double-digit growth of our Bushmills Irish single malts in all key segments and across a number of exciting new markets. The Causeway Distillery will enable us to meet the demand of new single malt consumers and seize this fast-growing value opportunity worldwide in the next decade and beyond.”

Of the two new expressions being launched to market, the 30-year-old will retail at $2,200 and as for the new distillery, plans are already in place for a visitor experience.