Bushmills opens £37m distillery to double production

The Causeway Distillery, located on the same sight as the old distillery, is part of Proximo's £60m investment in Bushmills over the past five years and to celebrate the launch, Bushmills has added a 25 and 30 year-old expression to its portfolio.
The investment in the Causeway Distillery highlights Proximo’s commitment to accelerating the growth of the Bushmills portfolio, which saw depletions grow more than 10% in 2022, passing one million case sales for the first time.
Gordon Dron, managing director Proximo, said, “This is a proud day for Bushmills and a major milestone since its acquisition by Proximo in 2015.
“Consistent with global premiumisation, we are witnessing high double-digit growth of our Bushmills Irish single malts in all key segments and across a number of exciting new markets. The Causeway Distillery will enable us to meet the demand of new single malt consumers and seize this fast-growing value opportunity worldwide in the next decade and beyond.”
Of the two new expressions being launched to market, the 30-year-old will retail at $2,200 and as for the new distillery, plans are already in place for a visitor experience.