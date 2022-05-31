Scapegrace to develop New Zealand’s largest-ever distillery

Craft spirit producer Scapegrace Distilling Company has announced plans to develop New Zealand’s largest-ever distillery project in the Central Otago region.

On completion, the new £13million distillery will produce the entirety of the existing Scapegrace portfolio of super-premium gin and vodka alongside its soon-to-be-released single malt whisky.

Located on Lake Dunston on the South Island, the brand has claimed that the location provides the perfect climate and water quality for producer spirits.

“The halfway point between equator and south pole runs directly through our distillery site, giving us extremes in hot and cold temperatures – an optimum environment for ageing whisky,” said managing director, Daniel McLaughlin.

“Naturally, the pristine water quality is also ideal for distilling gin & vodka, pulling from glacial run-off from the Southern Alps. Over the past 5 years we’ve been quietly putting down whisky at our old distillery site and we’ll soon be launching Scapegrace Single Malt Whisky.”

Construction has already commenced on the first building containing the new Scapegrace head office, bottling hall, warehouse, and the first barrel room which is due to open in August 2022.

“Two simple longhouses slip past each other, abutted by lichen and Kanuka, recessive but unapologetic in this enormous landscape,” said Nat Cheshire who designed the distillery alongside Ascinda Stark and Emily Doll of Cheshire Architects.

“Inside, darkness, distillation, delight and, above all, discovery.”

The distillery is planned to open to the public in November 2023.