BrewDog Distilling Co's first whisky cask sale breaks records on Whisky Hammer

On Sunday, BrewDog Distilling Co’s first ever cask sale closed after four days, hosted by Whisky Hammer, which comes as the best performing whisky cask auction to date for a new distillery start-up.

All 50 casks were sold, upping the starting cask price of £5,000 to an average sale price of £7,546, with a total sale value of over £377,000.

Bidders selected their choice of three different 200 litre casks, from 30 ex-Oloroso sherry, 15 ex-bourbon and five single grain ex-bourbon casks. The casks will be filled from BrewDog Distilling Co’s brand new distillery in Ellon, Aberdeen in early 2023.

Steven Kersley, managing director of BrewDog Distilling Co., said: "In the last two weeks since announcing our first cask auction, we’ve been blown away by the support, enthusiasm and the amount of interest in our whisky programme. We’re now looking ahead to 2023, where our focus, as always, will be instilling great flavour into our whiskies and taking as many people on our whisky journey as possible – we might even auction a few more casks.”