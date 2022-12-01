BrewDog launches its first ever whisky cask sale

BrewDog Distilling Co, Scotland’s only carbon negative distillery, has announced its first ever whisky cask sale.

Going live this month, 50 casks will be part of an exclusive collection, the first to be filled from the distillery’s new still house in Ellon, Scotland, giving fans a chance to own a cask of the inaugural single malt and single grain whisky.

Steven Kersley, managing director of BrewDog Distilling Co adds: “This whisky has been the natural progression for BrewDog Distilling Co. for some time now, it’s something we’re incredibly excited about, if not a little daunted. We want to challenge the way Scotch whisky is viewed, consumed and valued. We’ve put everything into this, dissecting the entire process, focusing on the flavour and creating the best liquid possible.”

Bidders will be in the running to purchase a choice of 3 different 200L casks from:

30 ex-Oloroso sherry cask matured, filled with flavour-focused new make spirit, made from golden promise barley

15 first fill ex-bourbon cask matured, filled with flavour-focused new make spirit, made from golden promise barley

5 exclusive ex-bourbon cask matured, filled with a rye-forward single grain whisky made with an 80% rye malt bill

The casks will launch at auction at 1900 on December 7 2022, in partnership with whisky auction house, Whisky Hammer, ending on December 11, with the casks being filled early 2023.

Starting from £5,000 (excluding commission, VAT and duty) winning bidders will have their casks held in BrewDog Distilling Co’s bonded warehouse, based on the Balmacassie Estate in Ellon, adjacent to the distillery, where it will lie until the owner feels it is ready to bottle.

Each investor will also be granted complimentary access to BrewDog Distilling Co’s Whisky Founder’s Club, launching in May 2023. As part of their investment, BrewDog will bottle and brand their whisky at a minimum of four years old.