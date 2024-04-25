Label 5 launches first grain whisky

25 April, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Label 5 blended Scotch whisky has launched its first single grain whisky which will initially roll out in the UK market.

Label 5 Bourbon Barrel is made at the company’s grain distillery in central Scotland and aged for more than three years in first fill ex-bourbon casks and bottled in 70cl at 40% ABV.

The new whisky has an RRP of £20 and is available across Asda supermarket stores nationwide.

Jamie Stewart, UK commercial director, LMB UK said: “The UK launch of our first single grain whisky is a really exciting time for Label 5 and showcases the expertise and craftmanship that goes into making our globally acclaimed blends. We are confident that Bourbon Barrel will be a welcome addition to our range and a firm favourite among UK whisky drinkers.”

Label 5 was ranked the 11th bestselling Scotch whisky brand in Drinks International’s The Millionaires’ Club 2023.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: single, whisky, UK, RRP, first, label, scotch whisky, scotch, grain, single grain, bourbon, abv, barrel, bourbon barrel, grain whisky, Single Grain Whisky, blends, LMB, first single, first single grain, really exciting time, firm favourite among, globally acclaimed blends




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter