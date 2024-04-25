Label 5 launches first grain whisky

Label 5 blended Scotch whisky has launched its first single grain whisky which will initially roll out in the UK market.

Label 5 Bourbon Barrel is made at the company’s grain distillery in central Scotland and aged for more than three years in first fill ex-bourbon casks and bottled in 70cl at 40% ABV.

The new whisky has an RRP of £20 and is available across Asda supermarket stores nationwide.

Jamie Stewart, UK commercial director, LMB UK said: “The UK launch of our first single grain whisky is a really exciting time for Label 5 and showcases the expertise and craftmanship that goes into making our globally acclaimed blends. We are confident that Bourbon Barrel will be a welcome addition to our range and a firm favourite among UK whisky drinkers.”

Label 5 was ranked the 11th bestselling Scotch whisky brand in Drinks International’s The Millionaires’ Club 2023.