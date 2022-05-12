Dewar’s launches Mizunara oak cask finished Scotch in the UK

Scotch whisky brand Dewar’s has announced the latest release in the brand’s Cask Series, Japanese Smooth, an 8-year-old blended Scotch finished in Japanese Mizunara oak casks.

The release is the latest in the Bacardi-owned brand’s Cask Series, following the port cask finished, Portuguese Smooth, the rum cask finished, Caribbean Smooth, and Ilegal Smooth which is finished in Ilegal mezcal casks.

Japanese Smooth has already launched in select markets, speaking last year ahead of the US launch, Dewar’s Scotch Whisky, North America vice president, Brian Cox said: “We believe this is too good a whisky to keep it to a limited-edition issue… unlike previous iterations of our Cask Series it will be a permanent addition to our award-winning range of whiskies.”

Japanese Smooth is finished in the Japanese oak for six months ahead of release, the result is a liquid with a balanced blend of cinnamon, sandalwood, and floral notes.

Dewar’s Japanese Smooth is available to purchase now from Waitrose, in-store and online at rrp £30.