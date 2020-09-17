Ballantine's 7 Bourbon Finish launches at selected whisky retailers

Ballantine’s has honoured its founder by launching a seven-year-old blend finished in bourbon barrels.

George Ballantine was selling seven-year-old whisky back in 1872, long before it was customary to age Scotch for a minimum of three years.

The new Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish is designed to coimbined the depth of Scotch with the sweetness of a bourbon barrel finish.

It offers red apple and honey on the palate, along with hints of vanilla and caramel from the ex-bourbon barrels.

Master blender Sandy Hyslop said: “With Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Finish we wanted to clash global whisky cultures to create a delicious Scotch Whisky with a distinctively American attitude.

“The 7-year ageing combined with our bespoke bourbon barrel finishing process brings extra layers of richness, creaminess and caramel sweetness to the blend, making it ideal for Scotch lovers wanting to dabble in bourbon, and for bourbon fans wanting to break into Scotch.

“This is quintessential Ballantine’s with a bold new dimension – and the perfect tribute to our pioneering heritage.”

It launched yesterday at selected whisky retailers around the world, with an rrp of £28 in the domestic market.