Glenfiddich launches 49-year-old Gleneagles exclusive

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland has partnered with Glenfiddich to launch a 49-year-old single malt.

Gleneagles x Glenfiddich Centenary Reserve has been aged in a single refill sherry butt and just 14 bottles have been made available to buy exclusively at the hotel.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve been working behind the scenes with the Glenfiddich team, with the joint aim of crafting the ultimate anniversary single malt,” said Daniel Baernreuther, general manager at The Gleneagles Hotel.

“This is a bottle of whisky unlike any other and I couldn’t think of a better dram to celebrate 100 years of Gleneagles.”

The collaboration was said to be inspired by the Scottish railways which not only led to the construction of the hotel, but contributed to the growth of Scotch whisky globally.

The Gleneagles Hotel was originally built to provide luxury accommodation for train travellers and to this day the hotel has its own railway station first erected in 1856.

The expansion of the railways into Speyside in the late 19th century also enabled distilleries to distribute their Scotch beyond Scotland.

Gleneagles x Glenfiddich Centenary Reserve is the first collaboration by Glenfiddich since the brand partnered with Concord at the turn of the century.

The whisky is available to buy on request from The Still Room at the hotel for £35,000, and limited to three bottles per sale.