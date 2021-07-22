Refreshing summer cocktail inspiration from the world's best gin, No.3

As the only gin to have been awarded World’s Best Gin four times, No.3 promises a superior taste experience, every time. From garden parties to sundowners, these crisp summer cocktails are bursting with flavour, simple to make, and sure to impress this summer.
Clover Club – refreshing and sour
- 45ml No.3 London Dry Gin
- 15ml Dry Vermouth
- 20ml Lemon Juice
- 10ml Sugar Syrup
- 25ml Egg White
- 3 Raspberries
Shake all ingredients without ice first. Add ice and shake again for 20 seconds. Double strain into a chilled coupette glass. Garnish with three raspberries.
St. James’s Spritz – uplifting and fruity
- 30ml No.3 London Dry Gin
- 15ml Elderflower Cordial
- 125ml Sparkling wine
- Pink Grapefruit Slice
- Rosemary sprig
Fill large wine/copa glass with ice, add all ingredients and stir gently. Top up with a little more sparkling wine. Garnish with pink grapefruit slice and spring of rosemary.
Rosé Martini- a sweeter riff on the classic martini
- 60ml No.3 Gin
- 20ml Lustau Rose Vermouth

Stir over ice in a mixing glass and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a twist of pink grapefruit.
- 20ml Lustau Rose Vermouth
- Twist of Pink Grapefruit
