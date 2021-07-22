Refreshing summer cocktail inspiration from the world's best gin, No.3

22 July, 2021

Looking to add a splash of excitement to classic cocktails this summer? No.3 Gin’s refreshing balance of juniper, citrus and spice makes it the perfect addition to this season’s drinking occasions. 

As the only gin to have been awarded World’s Best Gin four times, No.3 promises a superior taste experience, every time. From garden parties to sundowners, these crisp summer cocktails are bursting with flavour, simple to make, and sure to impress this summer. 

Clover Club refreshing and sour

  • 45ml No.3 London Dry Gin
  • 15ml Dry Vermouth
  • 20ml Lemon Juice
  • 10ml Sugar Syrup
  • 25ml Egg White
  • 3 Raspberries

Shake all ingredients without ice first. Add ice and shake again for 20 seconds. Double strain into a chilled coupette glass. Garnish with three raspberries.

 

 

St. James’s Spritz – uplifting and fruity

  • 30ml No.3 London Dry Gin
  • 15ml Elderflower Cordial
  • 125ml Sparkling wine
  • Pink Grapefruit Slice
  • Rosemary sprig

Fill large wine/copa glass with ice, add all ingredients and stir gently. Top up with a little more sparkling wine. Garnish with pink grapefruit slice and spring of rosemary.

Rosé Martini- a sweeter riff on the classic martini

  • 60ml No.3 Gin
  • 20ml Lustau Rose Vermouth
  • Twist of Pink Grapefruit

Stir over ice in a mixing glass and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a twist of pink grapefruit.
  • 20ml Lustau Rose Vermouth
  • Twist of Pink Grapefruit

 

No.3 Gin is available to buy from Waitrose, Berry Bros. & Rudd and Amazon (RRP £36). London on-trade accounts include DUKES; Artesian; The Goring Hotel; and The Savoy.

@no3gin

www.no3gin.com

 

