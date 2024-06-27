Suntory establishes Indian base

Japan’s Suntory Holdings has announced the creation of a new division in India to accelerate growth within the region.

Suntory India Private Limited will “cover corporate functions required to build a firm business foundation” for its spirits business while establishing “opportunities for soft drinks as well as health and wellness businesses in the Indian market” the company has said.

“We are delighted to unveil a new base of Suntory Holdings in India, a country with a large population and a rapidly growing economy,” said Tak Niinami, president & chief executive of Suntory Holdings.

“India is a remarkably attractive market and a key geopolitical player on the global stage, with strong cultural and economic ties with Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Together with our spirits business, Suntory Global Spirits, we will enhance our presence as a multifaceted beverage company in this vital market by supporting our soft drinks and health & wellness businesses to build foundations in India through investments and partnerships.”

Suntory India will be based in northern India in Gurgaon, a city bordering New Delhi to the southwest known as a technology centre, with Masashi Matsumara, the former general executive manager of Suntory Flowers in North America, taking the role of managing director.

Suntory India will commence operations in July.