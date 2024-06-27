Suntory establishes Indian base

27 June, 2024
By Oli Dodd

Japan’s Suntory Holdings has announced the creation of a new division in India to accelerate growth within the region.

Suntory India Private Limited will “cover corporate functions required to build a firm business foundation” for its spirits business while establishing “opportunities for soft drinks as well as health and wellness businesses in the Indian market” the company has said.

“We are delighted to unveil a new base of Suntory Holdings in India, a country with a large population and a rapidly growing economy,” said Tak Niinami, president & chief executive of Suntory Holdings.

“India is a remarkably attractive market and a key geopolitical player on the global stage, with strong cultural and economic ties with Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Together with our spirits business, Suntory Global Spirits, we will enhance our presence as a multifaceted beverage company in this vital market by supporting our soft drinks and health & wellness businesses to build foundations in India through investments and partnerships.”

Suntory India will be based in northern India in Gurgaon, a city bordering New Delhi to the southwest known as a technology centre, with Masashi Matsumara, the former general executive manager of Suntory Flowers in North America, taking the role of managing director.

Suntory India will commence operations in July.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter