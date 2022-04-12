Keith Motsi wins Altos Bartenders' Bartender for Asia's 50 Best

The award recognises a personality who has made a significant impact on Asia’s bar sector over the voting period and recognises their commitment to the bar community over the past 18 months. The Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award is the only peer-judged award in the Asia’s 50 Best Bars programme, collectively voted for by the bartenders of those establishments on the 2022 list.

Born in Harare, Zimbabwe and raised in the UK, Motsi has travelled the world as a bartender and his team at Charles H are given the responsibility to put fresh thought into self-designed cocktails, allowing them a sense of empowerment towards the menu.

“For me, hospitality and being hospitable is not just a career, but also a state of mind,” said Motsi. “The magic of the bar industry is our ability to create genuine memories for our guests, and that is what drives me day in and day out. The biggest thank you goes to my team here in Seoul who make me look better than I am – I would not be here without every single one of them.”

This award is the second of two special awards to be announced ahead of Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ live ceremony. The second-ever 51-100 list will also be announced on 21 April, which will be followed by the gala ceremony and live countdown on 28 April.



The countdown will also be streamed live on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel for those unable to make it to Thailand.