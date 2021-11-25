Lynnette Marrero of Llama Inn wins Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Awards

Lynnette Marrero, the co-founder of Speed Rack and bar manager of Llama Inn, New York, has been named the winner of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2021 at The World’s 50 Best Bars.

The award is voted for by the bartenders at the venues on this year’s list of The World’s 50 Best Bars, who are asked to name one peer who pushes the boundaries of what it means to be a great bartender.

Marrero co-created the world's first all-female-identifying speed bartending competition Speed Rack alongside Ivy Mix, and in 2015 helped design the bar programme at acclaimed Peruvian restaurant Llama Inn in Brooklyn, followed by Llama San in Manhattan.

“Lynnette is known and respected all over the world for her outstanding bartending skills, spirits knowledge and the work she does for the drinks community,” said Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars.

“Her work with Speed Rack has put talented, up-and-coming femme-identifying bartenders on the cocktail map, while also raising over $1 million for breast cancer research charities.

“She is a philanthropist, a pioneer and truly passionate about making the bar sector the best it can be in every regard. Lynnette represents what this industry should be about – she is the archetypal winner of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.”

The Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award was introduced to The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2017 with Iain Griffiths of Dandelyan, the first recipient. Joe Schofield, of the recently opened Schofield’s Bar in Manchester, won in 2018, Monica Berg of Tayēr + Elementary, London, won in 2019, and Renato ‘Tato’ Giovannoni, of Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires, won in 2020.

“The Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award means so much to me, especially this year. Not being able to connect in person with the wonderful people in this industry was really hard,” said Marrero.

“It is these connections with peers that I value so much in this industry. We were forced to renew and rebuild these connections in a digital way, and I was fortunate to have many opportunities to foster these relationships from afar.

“From the Speed Rack Advisory Squad to other educational platforms and advocacy work with the Restaurant Worker's Community Foundation, I am in awe of the resilience of our community.

“A peer-voted award is such an honour to receive, and I have nothing but gratitude for everyone who took the time to participate in this process.”

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list will be unveiled at an in-person ceremony at the Roundhouse, London, on 7th December, beginning at 8.30 pm GMT. It will be live-streamed on Facebook and the 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.