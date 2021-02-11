class bar magazine

Class Bar Magazine launches new website

11 February, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Class Bar Magazine has launched a new website which will provide the latest news and insights into the UK bar industry.

Owned by Agile Media, Class is a sister publication to Drinks International and under the editorship of Hamish Smith it is a leading authority on the British bar scene.

"Building on our long-read print title, Class online quickens the pace, reacting to the fast-changing bar industry with exclusive, topical news and commentary from the leading bartenders, drinks writers and thought leaders of our industry," said Smith.

"Alongside daily news and comment, Classbarmag.com is a resource for bartenders, with an archive of cocktail recipes and video demonstrations, alongside ingredient spotlights and historical dives into the world of drinks.

"Together with this bespoke content, the site draws on the back catalogue of features, bar reviews, interviews and columns from Class magazine, while also hosting digital editions of the magazine."

The new website address is classbarmag.com and can be accessed here.

