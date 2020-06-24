Finsbury gin redesigned and Wild Strawberry variant launched

Borco has invested in a redesign for its Finsbury gin range and launched a Wild Strawberry variant to attract new consumers.

Both Finsbury London Dry gin and Finsbury 47 will benefit from “a more modern, fresh and urban brand image”.

The relaunched gins will be launched on July 1, along with the new flavoured gin.

Board member Dr. Tina Ingwersen-Matthiesen said: “The Finsbury brand stands for the highest quality and excellent British gin enjoyment par excellence.

“The gin category has been showing a remarkable positive development in recent years, characterised by an extraordinary dynamic and creativity regarding recipes.

“The Finsbury relaunch and the new Finsbury Wild Strawberry are our response to the increasing consumer demand for a contemporary brand image, new flavours and the continuing flavoured gin trend.”

Borco is based in Hamburg, and Finsbury Wild Strawberry will initially be launched in Germany, with an rrp of €9.99 for a 70cl bottle, before it is rolled out in international markets over the subsequent months.

The new design for Finsbury London Dry is inspired by the “urban, colourful hustle and bustle in London’s diverse neighbourhoods”.

Joseph Bishop founded the Finsbury Distillery Company in London back in 1740. Borco took the brand over in 1993, and established it as one of the most famous gins brands in Germany. It is distributed in more than 30 countries and it has become the market leader in Scandinavia.

To further emphasise Finsbury’s roots in the British capital, the label is adorned with an illustration of the London skyline with the Palace of Westminster and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

For a more modern appearance and improved bottle handling, the bottle shape has been significantly slimmed down and now appears more angular, but still retains its shape with a major recognition value. The labels, fonts and messaging have all been updated.