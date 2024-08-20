Beyoncé enters spirits world with Moët Hennessy partnership

Moët Hennessy has partnered on a joint venture with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter to create SirDavis, a new American whisky.

Made in creation with Dr. Bill Lumsden, the product comes after years in the making as Knowles-Carter, a Japanese whisky enthusiast, sought out Moët Hennessy to help create a flavour profile that reflects her whisky preferences.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” says Knowles-Carter.

“When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy," Knowles-Carter continued.

SirDavis is named in honour of Davis Hogue, Knowles-Carter’s paternal great-grandfather, who was a farmer and a moonshiner in the American south during Prohibition.

Regarded for his work on Scotch whisky brands Glenmorangie and Ardbeg, Lumsden selected the brand’s mash bill, composed of 51% rye and 49% malted barley.

“With SirDavis, we looked to challenge the category norms and offer something new in the space,” said Lumsden. “The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication.”

In another nod to Knowles-Carter’s southern heritage, the whisky is finished, blended and bottled in her home state of Texas.

Unlike other acquired brands, SirDavis is also Moët Hennessy’s first spirits brand developed entirely internally by Moët Hennessy in the United States. SirDavis is headquartered out of Houston, Texas.

The release retails for £79 and is available for pre-order via SirDavis.com. It will be available at retail across the UK as well as in select airports and stores across the US, Paris, and Tokyo as of September 2024.