Moët Hennessy reaches new sustainability milestones

Moët Hennessy has reached new sustainability milestones at three of its vineyards in France (Château Galoupet) and in Argentina (Chandon Argentina and Terrazas de los Andes).

Sandrine Sommer, chief sustainability officer of Moët Hennessy, said the certifications are "key steps to decreasing our environmental footprint while regenerating our soils and taking care of our winegrowers.

“Obtaining these two labels in France and in Argentina does not only validate our sustainable practices but also enhances the vineyards’ credibility as responsible actors in our field,” Sommer added.

Château Galoupet, the Côtes de Provence Crû Classé, acquired by Moët Hennessy a few years ago, was given an Organic Certification by the French Certification body Qualisud, highlighting its commitment to sustainable agricultural practices.

As a result, 100% of Chateau Galoupet’s 69-hectare vineyard and winemaking activities are now certified as “organic”, which will first apply to the 2023 vintage.

Chandon Argentina and Terrazas de Los Andes, which have been owned and operated by Moët Hennessy for decades, have earned the Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) status.

To this day, close to 97 hectares have been ROC certified across Moët Hennessy’s wineries in Argentina, with the goal of reaching 100% by 2026 for Terrazas de Los Andes and 2027 for Chandon Argentina.

One of the major commitments of Moët Hennessy’s sustainability programme, “Living Soils Living Together”, is to regenerate soils.

Over the past decade, its 26 Maisons have been implementing soil regeneration and soil health initiatives, creating a collective expertise that culminated in the first edition of the World Living Soils Forum in June 2022 in Arles, France.

To continue this endeavor, Moët Hennessy has announced that the second edition of the World Living Soils Forum will be held in 2024.