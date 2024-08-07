The Balvenie announces trilogy of 50-year-old whiskies

Dufftown single malt The Balvenie has announced the launch of The Balvenie Fifty Collection, a trilogy of fifty-year-old single malts to be released over the next three years.

The announcement arrives with the launch of The First Edition in the trilogy - a single cask expression distilled in 1973 and aged in a European oak refill butt and selected by malt master Kelsey McKechnie.

For The Second Edition, McKechnie has selected an American oak hogshead cask filled in 1973 to marry with the leftover whisky from The First Edition.

The Third Edition will then add an American oak barrel filled in 1974.

Each release will be limited to just 125 bottles globally.

“Each Edition in this collection is a testament to the craftsmanship that has defined our liquid over the past 50 years,” said McKechnie.

“The unique characteristics of these rare casks come together to create a truly exceptional experience and set a new benchmark for our contribution to the rare and extraordinary whisky market at Balvenie.

“Using a refill butt for the First Edition in this collection provides us with a distinctive flavour thread that will run through our next two releases, demonstrating the spectrum of flavours and aromas in our aged spirit. It is a celebration of our legacy, our passion, and our unwavering commitment to producing some of the finest whiskies in the world."

The Balvenie Fifty First Edition, as available exclusively at Harrods, London for rrp £42,500 before rolling out to select retailers from 27 September.

The Second and Third Editions will launch in 2025 and 2026, respectively.