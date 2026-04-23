NYC and Mexico City dominate North America's 50 Best Bars

Twenty of the top 50 came from the two cities including the entire top five, Disaronno highest new entry (Bar Snack), Three Cents best new opening (Schmuck) and Rémy Martin legend of the list (Handshake Speakeasy).
New York’s Sip & Guzzle took the main headline at number one, making up 13 of the bars from the Big Apple while a further seven heralded from Mexico’s capital.
Sip & Guzzle opened two years ago as a collaboration between industry veterans Singo Gokan and Steve Schneider (pictured).
“This is the greatest professional experience of my life in all 24 years of doing this," said Schneider. "Gokan and I first had the idea for this bar in 2019 and it took until 2024 to get it open. We believed in the project, stuck with it, and were lucky enough to end up with the best bar team in North America.
"There are so many great bars in New York right now, especially the new ones in the top 10 like Schmuck and Bar Snack. Every one of these great New York bars could have deservedly stood up here."
Full list
1 Sip & Guzzle
2 Bar Mauro
3 Bar Snack
4 Schmuck
5 Tlecan
6 Jewel of the South
7 The Keefer Bar
8 Bar Pompette
9 Superbueno
10 El Gallo Altanero
11 Kumiko
12 Handshake Speakeasy
13 Form + Matter
14 True Laurel
15 Clement Bar
16 Best Intensions
17 June on Cambie
18 Mecenas
19 Library Bar
20 Licoreria Limantour
21 Cure
22 Mother
23 Martiny’s
24 Bekeb
25 Kaito del Valle
26 La Factoria
27 Gus’ Sip & Dip
28 Mirate
29 Civil Works
30 Bisous
31 Angel’s Share
32 Prophecy
33 Overstory
34 Press Club
35 Double Chicken Please
36 Bar Madonna
37 Attaboy
38 Botanist Bar
39 Service Bar
40 Maison Premiere
41 Pacific Cocktail Haven
42 Café La Trova
43 Selva
44 Daisy Margarita Bar
45 Employees Only
46 Viceversa
47 Bandista
48 Baltra Bar
49 Library by the Sea
50 Bon Vivants