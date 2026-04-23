NYC and Mexico City dominate North America's 50 Best Bars

New York City and Mexico City have emerged as a duopoly in the North American edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Twenty of the top 50 came from the two cities including the entire top five, Disaronno highest new entry (Bar Snack), Three Cents best new opening (Schmuck) and Rémy Martin legend of the list (Handshake Speakeasy).

New York’s Sip & Guzzle took the main headline at number one, making up 13 of the bars from the Big Apple while a further seven heralded from Mexico’s capital.

Sip & Guzzle opened two years ago as a collaboration between industry veterans Singo Gokan and Steve Schneider (pictured).

“This is the greatest professional experience of my life in all 24 years of doing this," said Schneider. "Gokan and I first had the idea for this bar in 2019 and it took until 2024 to get it open. We believed in the project, stuck with it, and were lucky enough to end up with the best bar team in North America.

"There are so many great bars in New York right now, especially the new ones in the top 10 like Schmuck and Bar Snack. Every one of these great New York bars could have deservedly stood up here."

Full list

1 Sip & Guzzle

2 Bar Mauro

3 Bar Snack

4 Schmuck

5 Tlecan

6 Jewel of the South

7 The Keefer Bar

8 Bar Pompette

9 Superbueno

10 El Gallo Altanero

11 Kumiko

12 Handshake Speakeasy

13 Form + Matter

14 True Laurel

15 Clement Bar

16 Best Intensions

17 June on Cambie

18 Mecenas

19 Library Bar

20 Licoreria Limantour

21 Cure

22 Mother

23 Martiny’s

24 Bekeb

25 Kaito del Valle

26 La Factoria

27 Gus’ Sip & Dip

28 Mirate

29 Civil Works

30 Bisous

31 Angel’s Share

32 Prophecy

33 Overstory

34 Press Club

35 Double Chicken Please

36 Bar Madonna

37 Attaboy

38 Botanist Bar

39 Service Bar

40 Maison Premiere

41 Pacific Cocktail Haven

42 Café La Trova

43 Selva

44 Daisy Margarita Bar

45 Employees Only

46 Viceversa

47 Bandista

48 Baltra Bar

49 Library by the Sea

50 Bon Vivants