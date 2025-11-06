Concha y Toro revenue up eight consecutive months

06 November, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Viña Concha y Toro closed the third quarter of FY25 with growth in both value and volume to secure eight consecutive quarters of revenue growth.

Wine sales increased by 10.1% in value and 4.4% in volume (8.1% overall) with Casillero del Diablo and line extensions up 11.5%.

“This performance reflects our ability to anticipate market trends and the excellence of a team that, with vision and resilience, continues to successfully adapt to a challenging global environment. It is a clear demonstration of the consistency and strength of Concha y Toro’s business model,” said Eduardo Guilisasti, CEO of Viña Concha y Toro.

The brand’s Principal and Invest portfolios, which include the priority premium and higher-end brands, accounted for 57.1% of wine sales (53.9% of total sales), surpassing the 56.6% recorded in the same quarter last year.

Among the brands, Don Melchor’s sales doubled in the third quarter 2025 (+119.4%) and grown 159.4% for the year-to-date.

“This achievement is not only a source of pride for Viña Concha y Toro and its commitment to excellence, but also a significant milestone for the Chilean wine industry,” added Guilisasti.

In terms of markets, UK sales grew by 7.7%, the US was up 14.3% while Brazil increased 28.1% and Mexico 11.6%.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: US, CEO, UK, wine, sales, 4%, quarter, concha, toro, viña, increased, wine sales, 6%, 1%, third quarter, viña concha, brands don, don melchor’s, don melchor’s sales, total sales surpassing, quarter last year, last year among, brands don melchor’s




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky

The future for bar shows

The way in which cocktail culture is championed has morphed over the years, but Danil Nevsky says the way forward is to put an emphasis on greater inclusion of the general public in bar shows

Instagram

Facebook