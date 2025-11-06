Concha y Toro revenue up eight consecutive months

Viña Concha y Toro closed the third quarter of FY25 with growth in both value and volume to secure eight consecutive quarters of revenue growth.

Wine sales increased by 10.1% in value and 4.4% in volume (8.1% overall) with Casillero del Diablo and line extensions up 11.5%.

“This performance reflects our ability to anticipate market trends and the excellence of a team that, with vision and resilience, continues to successfully adapt to a challenging global environment. It is a clear demonstration of the consistency and strength of Concha y Toro’s business model,” said Eduardo Guilisasti, CEO of Viña Concha y Toro.

The brand’s Principal and Invest portfolios, which include the priority premium and higher-end brands, accounted for 57.1% of wine sales (53.9% of total sales), surpassing the 56.6% recorded in the same quarter last year.

Among the brands, Don Melchor’s sales doubled in the third quarter 2025 (+119.4%) and grown 159.4% for the year-to-date.

“This achievement is not only a source of pride for Viña Concha y Toro and its commitment to excellence, but also a significant milestone for the Chilean wine industry,” added Guilisasti.

In terms of markets, UK sales grew by 7.7%, the US was up 14.3% while Brazil increased 28.1% and Mexico 11.6%.