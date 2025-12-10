Sandy Hyslop retires as Chivas Brothers master blender

Hyslop retires after more than 40 years in Scotch whisky, and will continue to support the business as master blender emeritus, working on Chivas Brothers’ prestige whiskies and representing its brands around the world.

“For me, the joy of whisky making lies in pushing boundaries – uncovering new flavours and expressions that invite new audiences in, whilst staying true to Scotch’s legacy. Whisky has an incredible ability to bring people together, creating shared moments and connections across generations. Passing on the craft of blending is part of that same tradition. It has been the passion of a lifetime to teach and develop my team to continue that work. It is with great pride and confidence that I pass this privilege onto Kevin, who I have worked with for 20 years,” said Hyslop.

Hyslop joined the industry in 1983 at Stewart & Son of Dundee, and for 42 years, Hyslop has been the creative force behind brands including Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and a wide portfolio of single malt whiskies.

Taking over from Hyslop, Balmforth has been with the company for 25 years, helping to shape some of the business’s most recognisable whiskies.

“It’s an incredible honour to follow in Sandy’s footsteps as Chivas Brothers’ master blender. I’ve had the privilege of learning from one of the industry’s true masters, and I’m committed to building on his legacy by exploring new dimensions of flavour while staying true to the heritage that makes our whiskies so distinctive,” said Balmforth.