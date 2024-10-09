Sotheby’s and Chivas Brothers enter long-term partnership

09 October, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Sotheby’s is entering a long-term partnership with Chivas Brothers to bring aged, one-off creations to auction, exclusively for Sotheby’s collectors.

Each individual lot will feature a never-before-released Scotch whisky from the Chivas Brothers portfolio.

Jacques-Henri Brive, global head of luxury development at Chivas Brothers, said: “We’re fortunate to have an exquisite archive of rare, highly aged whiskies at Chivas Brothers but until now, these prized whiskies have never been available to purchase. Our partnership with Sotheby’s represents the first opportunity for collectors to add never-before-released pieces of Scotch whisky history to their collection.”

The inaugural lot is The Glenlivet 55 Year Old, 200th Year Anniversary Edition, One of One, presented in a custom spherical decanter. The lot will be available for auction from 22 October to 5 November in Sotheby’s London, with all proceeds benefiting the National Trust for Scotland.

The lot has an estimate of £35,000-£70,000, bottled at 42.8% abv.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: whiskies, whisky, released, one, chivas, brothers, chivas brothers, scotch whisky, available, scotch, partnership, year anniversary, sotheby’s, term partnership, 200th year, year anniversary edition, 55 year old, year old 200th, old 200th year, 200th year anniversary




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter