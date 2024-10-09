Sotheby’s and Chivas Brothers enter long-term partnership

Sotheby’s is entering a long-term partnership with Chivas Brothers to bring aged, one-off creations to auction, exclusively for Sotheby’s collectors.

Each individual lot will feature a never-before-released Scotch whisky from the Chivas Brothers portfolio.

Jacques-Henri Brive, global head of luxury development at Chivas Brothers, said: “We’re fortunate to have an exquisite archive of rare, highly aged whiskies at Chivas Brothers but until now, these prized whiskies have never been available to purchase. Our partnership with Sotheby’s represents the first opportunity for collectors to add never-before-released pieces of Scotch whisky history to their collection.”

The inaugural lot is The Glenlivet 55 Year Old, 200th Year Anniversary Edition, One of One, presented in a custom spherical decanter. The lot will be available for auction from 22 October to 5 November in Sotheby’s London, with all proceeds benefiting the National Trust for Scotland.

The lot has an estimate of £35,000-£70,000, bottled at 42.8% abv.