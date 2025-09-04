South Africa lowers minimum abv level requirement for spirits

South Africa has lowered the minimum alcohol by volume (abv) level requirement for spirits, aligning with the global norm.

The Department of Agriculture has amended the regulations under the Liquor Product Act to reduce the minimum abv requirement for all spirits from 43% to 40%.

Until the amendment to the regulations, effective March 2025, spirits products sold in South Africa had a minimum abv of 43%, higher than the international regulatory norm of 40%.

Corporate relations director at Diageo South Africa, Sibani Mngadi, said international producers no longer require a special production arrangement for liquid intended only for South Africa, allowing for greater efficiency in delivering international products.

Local producers also gain savings when exporting products to countries that charge alcohol taxes by abv level at 40%.

“On average, a 750ml bottle of a category-leading vodka and gin brand retails at about R170. At least 56% of that retail price is collected by the government as an alcohol tax. The change from 43% to 40% abv reduces that spirits tax burden by about R7 per bottle, presenting a reprieve for alcohol producers in passing on the heavy annual increases in alcohol excise burden to the consumer,” said Mngadi.

The three-percentage point reduction in abv does not affect the taste or any other characteristics of the products. Spirits products with abv higher than 40% remain legal and will continue to be sold in the country as per the choice of the producer/supplier.

Potstill and vintage brandies will remain at 38% abv, while the agave spirit class, which includes tequila and mezcal, has a minimum abv of 35%.

Other changes to the Liquor Product Act regulations include the introduction of a category of flavoured spirits such as flavoured brandies, whiskies, vodkas, gins, cane spirits and rums, with a minimum abv of 35%. Previously these products were grouped into the category of spirits aperitifs, which continues to exist, but with an abv range of 24% to 35%.