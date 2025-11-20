Liviko to represent Brown-Forman across the Baltics

Brown-Forman has appointed Liviko as its exclusive representative across all Baltic countries.

Already representing the Brown-Forman portfolio in Estonia and Latvia, Liviko will expand to Lithuania, strengthening its position as a leading premium alcohol company in the Baltics.

“The start of cooperation with Brown-Forman in Lithuania is a long-awaited and strategically important milestone for us. This partnership allows us to combine the strengths of both companies – Liviko has deep knowledge of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, and we have a strong, established presence in our home market, the Baltics,” said Janek Kalvi, chief executive of the Liviko Group.

“Brown-Forman is one of the world’s leading spirits producers, with widely recognised and appreciated brands. Thanks to our prior collaboration, we know our profiles and working styles are well aligned. A unified partnership across the Baltics opens new opportunities and synergies for future growth,” Kalvi added.

Under the new agreement, Liviko's Lithuanian subsidiary will represent Brown-Forman's portfolio in the country from 1 May 2026.