Brown-Forman board chair to step down

Brown-Forman has announced that Campbell P. Brown will step down as chair of its board of directors in July.

Marshall B. Farrer, a fifth-generation descendent of the company's founder and a current director of the board, will assume the role of chair of the board, subject to reelection.

“It has been an honor to serve as chair of the board and to work alongside the many talented professionals who comprise Brown-Forman's board of directors and executive leadership team,” said Brown.

During Brown’s tenure, Brown-Forman continued its premium portfolio reshaping through the acquisitions of Gin Mare and Diplomático Rum.

Brown led the board through periods of “significant volatility”, including a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, macroeconomic challenges, and tariffs on American whiskey.