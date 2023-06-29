Oriole cocktails

Oriole’s last hurrah at Albie at The Hoxton

29 June, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Oriole bar, formerly of Smithfield Market, London, has announced it will be having its last night at the mezzanine, Albie, at The Hoxton, Southwark on Saturday 1 July. 

The three month pop-up which is nearing its end will see the team bring their mix of cocktails, live music and paired dishes for one last time. 

Behind the bar, general manager Jacopo Correnti and bar manager Samet Ali have taken guests on a journey over the course of the residency, starting with the final menu at the original Oriole, through research and development to create the opening menu of the next iteration of Oriole, wherever it may be.

Drawing on the migration patterns and habitats of its avian namesake, the menu has continued to explore the ingredients and traditions of the Old World, the New World and the Orient at its temporary home at Albie, following its closure in January. 

For one final week, guests can expect live music from resident musicians from 6pm until late, and a supplementary food offering which includes a variety of small plates.

