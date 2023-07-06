Bladnoch Distillery releases The Samhla Collection

Bladnoch Distillery, the oldest privately-owned Scotch whisky distillery in the Lowlands, has announced the launch of its new collection of whiskies: The Samhla Collection.

Derived from the Scots Gaelic word meaning 'symbol' or 'likeness,' Samhla is a family of single malt whiskies with vintages from 1966, 1990, and 2008.

Owner of the distillery, David Prior, who brought it back to life in 2015, said: "In recent years, we have witnessed an unprecedented surge in the appreciation and demand for rare whiskies, with collectors and enthusiasts recognising their value as both liquid assets and cultural artifacts. These expressions, crafted over time, embody craftsmanship, history, and exclusivity that investors seek."

The Samhla Collection comprises three whiskies: The McClelland distilled in 1966, limited to only 15 bottles; The Prior distilled in 1990, limited to 50 bottles; and The Sage distilled in 2008, limited to 100 bottles.

Information and how to purchase directly can be found here.