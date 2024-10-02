Ross Carter resigns as chief executive of The Drinks Trust

02 October, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

The Drinks Trust has announced the resignation of Ross Carter, who served as chief executive officer for the organisation since July 2019. 

During his tenure, Carter played a pivotal role in driving The Drinks Trust’s mission to support individuals within the drinks and hospitality industry, particularly those facing financial hardship and wellbeing difficulties. 

Guy Lawrence, chairman of the board of trustees, said: “Ross and his team have done a great job at The Drinks Trust over the past few years. They have made significant efforts to ensure that those in our community receive the support and training they need to help them escape hardship.” 

Carter added: “It has been a tough climate for the charity sector recently, but with the extraordinary generosity of our donors, we’ve managed to make great strides to ensure that more of those in our community have received the support they need.”

Carter led the organisation through several milestones including the COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of new services across wellbeing with the Restore offerings and industry training and education with the Develop programme.

The board is currently in the process of finding a successor to the role.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: announced, drinks, chief, officer, july, executive, chief executive, executive officer, chief executive officer, organisation, resignation, ross, carter, ross carter, carter resigns, july 2019, ross carter resigns




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter