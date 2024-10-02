Ross Carter resigns as chief executive of The Drinks Trust

The Drinks Trust has announced the resignation of Ross Carter, who served as chief executive officer for the organisation since July 2019.

During his tenure, Carter played a pivotal role in driving The Drinks Trust’s mission to support individuals within the drinks and hospitality industry, particularly those facing financial hardship and wellbeing difficulties.

Guy Lawrence, chairman of the board of trustees, said: “Ross and his team have done a great job at The Drinks Trust over the past few years. They have made significant efforts to ensure that those in our community receive the support and training they need to help them escape hardship.”

Carter added: “It has been a tough climate for the charity sector recently, but with the extraordinary generosity of our donors, we’ve managed to make great strides to ensure that more of those in our community have received the support they need.”

Carter led the organisation through several milestones including the COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of new services across wellbeing with the Restore offerings and industry training and education with the Develop programme.

The board is currently in the process of finding a successor to the role.