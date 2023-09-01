Brown-Forman announces Slovakia distribution business

American drinks group Brown-Forman has announced the launch of its own distribution business in Slovakia, bringing distribution in-house for the first time since the company entered the market.

Slovakia has a “substantial” premium whiskey market with American whiskey leading the category by value, the group said.

Maria Navas Peire, general manager, Brown-Forman Czechia and Slovakia, said: “With a dedicated sales team in place, Brown-Forman will further the growth of our brands across all channels in Slovakia.”

Brown-Forman directly sells its brands in several European markets, including Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Poland, Spain, Türkiye and the UK.

Marshall Farrer, EVP, chief strategic growth officer and president, Brown-Forman Europe division, said: “Slovakia is an important market as we drive the global growth of the Jack Daniel’s family of brands and other brands in our portfolio, in particular, our recently acquired Diplomático rum.

“We strongly believe that the creation of our own distribution business in this market will offer increased consumer focus and prioritization of our brands,” Farrer added.